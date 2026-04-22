The Israeli flag was displayed on digital billboards in Times Square in New York City on Tuesday in honor of Israel's 78th Independence Day.

The caption underneath the flag read “Israel 78, celebrating freedom".

Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, said, “We raise our flag proudly, everywhere. This is the flag of the only democracy in the Middle East, of the Jewish state, whose people returned to their homeland after 2,000 years of exile and built a nation of excellence, an example for all nations that cherish life, freedom, and peace."