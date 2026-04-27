Three Jews were assaulted by a man wearing an Iranian flag t-shirt in Brooklyn, New York, the New York Post reported.

The victims, who are 48 years old, 38 years old, and 21 years old, were attacked in the Williamsburg neighborhood on Friday evening, near the start of Shabbat.

The alleged perpetrator, Andrzej Wnuk, 41, is accused of striking the victims in the upper body, including the head and face, while shouting “f-king Jews."

The victims were treated by Hatzalah. Wnuk was arrested and arraigned at the Brooklyn Criminal Court on hate crime and assault charges. He is being held on $5,000 bail.