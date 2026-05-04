During operations conducted by IDF soldiers of the 7th Brigade over the past several days, in a number of separate incidents, ten armed Hezbollah terrorists were identified operating in close proximity to the troops.

Following their identification, the IDF carried out precise strikes and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

In an additional activity, soldiers from the Multidimensional Unit located and dismantled a loaded and ready-to-launch firing position that posed an immediate threat to IDF soldiers. Furthermore, infrastructure sites used for weapons storage and military facilities were dismantled.

Late on Sunday night, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure from which operatives were actively operating, following the launch of an anti-tank missile toward IDF troops. No injuries were reported.

In a rapid response, the IDF struck the launch post from which the anti-tank missile was fired.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon," a statement read.