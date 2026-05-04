The Hezbollah terrorist organization has suffered heavy losses since the opening of the current campaign against Israel in March.

According to sources cited by Reuters, thousands of militants have been eliminated in the fighting, a figure significantly higher than that published by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, which stands at about 2,600 dead. Sources within the organization confirmed that the official government figures do not include many of their members who were killed.

In the southern suburbs of Beirut, which are under Hezbollah control, more than twenty fresh graves of militants and commanders have been observed, filled within days after the April ceasefire took effect.

A commander in the organization said that the bodies of many militants who operated in the towns of Bint Jbeil and al-Khiam have not yet been recovered from the field.

Israel, for its part, has stated that it has eliminated thousands of militants and continues to destroy the organization’s infrastructure.

According to the report, the current war, which broke out two days after US and Israeli strikes in Iran, has weakened Hezbollah’s grip in the country.

In Beirut, political opposition to Hezbollah’s status as an armed organization is growing, with its opponents viewing it as a factor exposing Lebanon to repeated wars. Last April, the Lebanese government even held face-to-face talks with Israel for the first time in decades, a move strongly opposed by Hezbollah.

Despite heavy losses, the terrorist organization believes that its participation in the fighting will force Washington and Tehran to include Lebanon on the agenda of regional negotiations.