IDF eliminates terrorists transporting weapons IDF Spokesperson

Over the past day, IDF soldiers of the 401st Brigade located approximately 20 Hezbollah rockets in the Rashaf area in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the soldiers located weapon caches belonging to Hezbollah, including Kalashnikov rifles, sniper rifles, and additional combat equipment.

Over the past week, in several operations, IDF soldiers of the 401st Brigade located more than 100 weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon.

Yesterday (Saturday), IDF soldiers of the 146th Division identified Hezbollah terrorists transporting weapons in a vehicle near IDF soldiers. In a rapid response, the Israeli Air Force, guided by the ground soldiers, struck and eliminated the terrorists.

The IDF stressed that it will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon.