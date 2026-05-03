הושמד תוואי תת-קרקעי בלבנון דובר צה"ל

Troops of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continue to operate south of the Forward Defense Line in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

The troops located an underground tunnel route approximately 80 meters long, containing several hideouts used by Hezbollah terrorists.

After examining the tunnel route and collecting findings, it was dismantled by Combat Engineering troops.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats posed to Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and acts in accordance with the directives of the political echelon," the military stated.