תיעוד מזיהוי וחיסול אחד המחבלים דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Saturday), IDF soldiers identified two armed Hezbollah terrorists who operated adjacent to the soldiers, south of the Forward Defense Line, posing an imminent threat. Following the identification, the soldiers struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, IDF soldiers located dozens of weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles, magazines, and combat equipment.

The weapons located were intended for terror activity by Hezbollah terrorists against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Overnight (Sunday), the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers, and several suspicious aerial targets were identified in the area. No IDF injuries were reported.