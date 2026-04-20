The Hasmonean Brigade has responded to a report by Channel 13 that claimed that the haredi brigade would not participate in Memorial Day ceremonies and would not mark Independence Day to "prevent exposing the soldiers to Zionist and patriotic content."

"Preparations for the Hasmonean Brigade Memorial Day ceremony were recently completed as planned," the brigade said.

It further noted that "at the same time, a Hasmonean Brigade battalion currently operating in Lebanon will also hold a moving remembrance ceremony, as all IDF brigades do, while continuing its operational activities on the ground."

The Channel 13 report also claimed that two soldiers from the brigade who were selected to receive the President's Distinction Medal will not appear at the ceremony at the President's Residence with the other recipients due to concerns about exposure to women singing during the ceremony, According to the report, the Chief of Staff will hold a private ceremony for the two at a later date.