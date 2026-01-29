IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has given final approval to the General Staff orders for the integration of haredim into the military, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the orders are intended to ensure that every haredi soldier maintains the same way of life he did at home before enlisting.

Among the orders that will be incorporated into IDF regulations in some tracks: an absolute ban on women entering the base, and a ban on exposing soldiers to women.

In addition, the soldiers' commanders will only be observant, and in some tracks, there will be mandatory Torah study and prayers.

The order states that soldiers will be able to receive food in several levels of kashrut, according to the practice in their homes. They will be exempt from wearing a uniform in haredi population centers, and the customary oath of allegiance to the IDF will be replaced by a declaration of allegiance to avoid the Torah prohibition on false oaths.

In addition, an external rabbinical council will be formed to oversee the implementation of the orders.