Haredi soldier Haim Treitel, who was injured during the fighting in Gaza, signed up for career service in the IDF over the weekend.

Treitel originally enlisted in the Givati Brigade before the war, but due to a medical issue, he moved from a combat role. When the war broke out, he returned to basic training and resumed combat service.

During a maneuver in the Gaza Strip, he was hit by sniper fire and injured his leg. Treitel was then hospitalized, and his rehabilitation process was complex and lasted for over a year.

During his recovery, he returned to serve in the IDF as assistant to the head of the haredi section, Lt. Col. Avigdor Dikstein. Over the weekend, he completed his regular service and signed on for career service.

In a social media post announcing his decision, Treitel wrote: “After completing full service as a fighter in the Givati Brigade and, following my injury, contributing by integrating haredim as assistant to the head of the haredi section in the IDF, I am completing my regular service and continuing to career service. It’s never enough to give back to the State and the people. Hopefully, no failures will occur under my watch. Am Yisrael Chai!"