The weather will be cloudy today (Sunday). Rain is expected in most areas of the country and there is a slight risk of flooding in the Arava stream, the Judean Desert, and the Dead Sea.

Additionally, in the south of the country, haze is possible and winds will strengthen in the area. During the night, localized rain is expected in the north of the country and along the coastal plain, and temperatures will begin to drop.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with localized rain expected in the north and center of the country. On Tuesday, temperatures will rise slightly.