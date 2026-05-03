Members of the Security Cabinet have been called to a decisive meeting scheduled for Sunday, focusing on the potential renewal of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting comes after a week marked by mutual accusations and stalled negotiations over implementing the next phases of the Trump Plan and advancing the demilitarization of the Strip.

A senior Israeli official told Kan 11 News that patience in Jerusalem is wearing thin. “Hamas is not honoring the disarmament agreement. We are holding discussions with the mediators, but we will not tolerate continued delays."

It was also revealed this week that Israel's political leadership blocked a multinational force from entering Gaza for a field visit, insisting first on concrete steps toward disarmament and the establishment of a technocratic government.

On Saturday, the terrorist organization submitted its response to a proposal formulated by Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Board of Peace. According to a report in Asharq Al-Awsat, the reply includes substantial revisions and demands that further distance the sides from reaching an agreement.

Israeli officials view Hamas’s response as yet another attempt to buy time and maintain its military rule under the cover of mediation - significantly increasing the likelihood of renewed large-scale military operations.