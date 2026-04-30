Israel’s political echelon vetoed a planned field tour in the Gaza Strip by representatives of the multinational force, which was scheduled to take place last week, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

The delegation, which included military and political representatives from Indonesia, Morocco, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, and Albania, arrived in Israel and held meetings with senior IDF officials and representatives from the US special command.

Despite prior coordination, when the time came for the scheduled tour in the Rafah area - where the force was supposed to begin its operational deployment according to US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan - an order was received from the political leadership to prevent their entry.

A source familiar with the details explained that Israel is not prepared to allow foreign forces any “foothold" on the ground before Hamas takes concrete and irreversible steps toward disarming, and before a Palestinian Arab technocratic government takes office.

“We do not give rewards based on promises on paper," the source clarified. “Any arrangement must be based on a new security reality."