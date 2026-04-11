US President Donald Trump's plan to create a "Peace Council" for Gaza may be falling apart, a Reuters report revealed.

The report quoted a source close to the "Peace Council" as saying that only a small portion of the funds promised by various countries has been delivered. Rebuilding Gaza is expected to cost around $70 billion.

The original plan called for tens of billions of dollars in funding, but "out of ten countries who pledged funds, only three - the United Arab ​Emirates, Morocco, and the US itself - had contributed funding."

Thus far, the amount of money donated totals less than $1 billion, out of the expected budget of $17 billion. However, the Council denied problems with funding.

According to the source, the war with Iran has "affected everything," and worsened the Council's existing financial difficulties.

The lack of funds has created a situation in which the committee cannot enter Gaza at this time, the report added.

The Peace Council, chaired by Trump, includes prominent members from various countries, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The Council works to decide on steps for the reconstruction of Gaza, with Trump holding veto power. Under it operates the "Founding Executive Committee," which includes key figures such as Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The Gaza Executive Committee, consisting of 11 members, is managing reconstruction efforts, including the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic government and the creation of an international stabilization force.

As part of the efforts to reconstruct Gaza, an American plan was launched to disarm Hamas, which includes a proposal to offer Hamas amnesty in exchange for dismantling its weapons, destroying tunnels, and dismantling military infrastructures.