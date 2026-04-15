Dozens of bereaved families affiliated with Hagevura Forum on Wednesday morning sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for a transition to the final stage of decisive military action against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The appeal comes following the expiration of an ultimatum given to the terrorist organization to disarm. According to the families, the ultimatum allowed Hamas time to regroup but failed to produce any diplomatic results.

In their letter, the families first expressed support for the government’s recent military operations in Iran and Lebanon, but warned against complacency on the southern front, stressing, "The central lesson of October 7 is that no threat can be taken lightly."

"What was clear from the outset is now clear to all: The terrorist organization has no intention of giving up its weapons. Any attempt to rely on international actors is doomed to fail."

The bereaved families, who lost loved ones in the war, stressed that Israel’s security must remain solely in Israeli hands, warning, "No one will do the State of Israel's work for us. The only one who can remove the threat is the IDF. You pledged that Gaza would no longer pose a threat - now stand by your word. In their deaths, our loved ones commanded us victory and courage."