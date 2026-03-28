Tamar Haberfeld, a 12-year-old Israeli girl, was killed when a bus rolled down a slope at a ski resort in the Savoie region of the Alps in eastern France. Fourteen other Israeli tourists were on the bus; they had left the hotel on their way to the airport.

The incident occurred shortly after 00:30, when the bus left the Val Thorens ski area. The driver got out to deal with a mechanical issue, and then the bus rolled backward, fell about ten meters and overturned.

Apart from the girl who was killed, eight people were lightly injured and taken to the hospital in Albertville, according to local officals. The remaining passengers received treatment on site.

The Foreign Ministry said, "The Israeli consul in France and the Foreign Ministry are in contact with the girl's family, as well as with the other victims, and are assisting in every way possible."