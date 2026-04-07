Initial reports from Istanbul, Turkey, indicate a shooting incident occurred a short time ago in the Levent neighborhood, near the Israeli consulate.

According to initial information, an armed individual opened fire at a building located adjacent to the Israeli mission.

Turkish security forces succeeded in subduing the shooter and arrested him at the scene.

The Foreign Ministry said there were no casualties among the mission's staff and that the consulate building itself was not damaged.

It was also reported that all Israeli staff underwent briefing and safety instructions in accordance with the procedures common to such incidents.