He gave everything. Now he needs us.

JERUSALEM - In the heart of Yerushalayim Ir HaKodesh lives a man whose life has been one long act of devotion. Reb Yosef Kornblit, a father of fifteen children and a man of deep yiras Shamayim, has spent years doing what few could: marrying off his children with dignity, one after another, despite limited means and mounting pressure.

Nine weddings. Nine times he found a way. Nine times he carried the weight of simcha on his shoulders - the hall, the musicians, the vort, the trousseau - while quietly accumulating debt with each passing year.

Now, wedding number ten is approaching.

His daughter Chava is about to walk to the chuppah. And for the first time, Reb Yosef simply cannot carry this alone.

Help Chava reach her chuppah with dignity - donate now

"This is where our achrayus begins"

The mitzvah of hachnosas kallah - helping a Jewish bride enter her new home - is among the greatest in the Torah. The Sages teach that its reward is limitless. But beyond the spiritual reward, there is something deeply humane at stake here.

A devoted father, a man who has given everything for his family, stands at the threshold of his daughter's most important day - and the years of sacrifice have taken their toll. Years of debt. Years of impossible calculations. Years of somehow making it work, for his children's sake.

This is the moment when the Jewish people demonstrate their most essential quality: achrayus - responsibility for one another.

The campaign to help Chava's wedding has already drawn support from 72 donors across the world, raising over $2,800 toward a $25,000 goal. Every contribution - large or small - is a brick in the foundation of a new Jewish home.

Small gifts, one great simcha

The donations flowing in tell a story of their own. From $1.80 to $360. From Brooklyn to London to Tel Aviv. Anonymous donors and named ones, some giving in memory of loved ones, others simply answering the call of a community that takes care of its own.

Together, they are building something.

"Even a small contribution joins together into something great," reads the campaign. And the proof is right there in the donation feed - dozens of people, across continents, choosing to be part of this family's joy.

But the clock is ticking. The wedding is coming. And Reb Yosef needs to know that Klal Yisrael is behind him.

Join 72 donors - be part of Chava's simcha

How to Help

Donating takes less than two minutes - and the impact lasts a lifetime.