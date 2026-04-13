While dozens of local authorities across Israel have announced the cancellation or scaling back of 78th Independence Day celebrations due to the security situation, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion has promised that events in the capital will proceed as planned.

In a Monday interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Lion explained that the decision was made following consultations and in light of the fact that there are currently no Home Front Command restrictions in Jerusalem preventing public gatherings.

"You need to remember that there are no restrictions in Jerusalem and events can take place as usual. The authorities that canceled have limits on the number of attendees," he said, adding that "each [local] authority makes its own calculation."

Lion also noted the economic impact of cancellations, claiming, "It’s very easy to cancel, but we’re also talking about a source of income for artists, suppliers, and business owners who have been waiting for this for many months."

Beyond practical considerations, Lion described holding the celebrations as a message of resilience, saying, "This is definitely a statement and a symbol. We stand in solidarity with residents of the north and south, and people from the north will be hosted by us here. Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, needs to celebrate Independence Day."

Lion’s decision makes Jerusalem an exception this year, after the Union of Local Authorities recommended postponing large-scale events, and many major cities, including Haifa, Ashdod, and Givatayim, announced the full cancellation of performances and fireworks.