Determined and quick action by the officers from the Shafat Police Station and Border Police foiled an abduction in Jerusalem.

The incident began earlier on Thursday when the police received a report about a 16-year-old boy who was abducted in the Beit Hanina neighborhood in northern Jerusalem. According to the information received by the police, the kidnappers demanded a ransom for the boy's release.

Upon receiving the report, the district control center began conducting a large-scale manhunt, integrating technological means and deploying operational forces on the ground.

During the operation, the officers managed to find the suspects' vehicle and rescued the boy from it without him being harmed.

Four suspects involved in the abduction were arrested at the scene. An initial police investigation found that the act was tied to a dispute and financial debt between those involved. The suspects were taken for further interrogation at the police station.