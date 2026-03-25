As the end of March nears, winter is expected to continue, forecasters say.

The winter weather is expected to continue throughout Wednesday, with rain, hail, and thunderstorms expected throughout most of Israel, and snowfall expected on Mount Hermon. There may be flooding in southern and eastern streams.

Wednesday night will see an increase in rainfall and a drop in temperatures, and there may be local flooding along the coastline.

Thursday will see temperatures drop to below seasonal average, and strong winds will blow in most areas of Israel. The rainfall will continue, lessening toward evening. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and there is a slight chance of flooding in southern and eastern streams.

Friday will see rainfall during the morning hours, but it will cease during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise slightly.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly. Local rainfall is expected in northern and central Israel, and will lessen during the afternoon.