Hundreds of thousands of children will take part this year in Lag Ba'omer parades to be held across the country, as part of a tradition renewed by the Lubavitcher Rebbe in 1980.

The parades are organized by 1,400 Chabad emissaries and directors of Chabad Houses throughout the country, and are adapted to the character of the local population in each city.

The children will march with messages of unity and love for fellow Jews, marking 50 years of the “12 Pesukim" (Twelve Torah Verses). The production division of Tzivos Hashem (Chabad Youth) has been working over recent months to prepare unique materials, including plays and special books published specifically for the parades, adapted to the diverse communities in Israel.

Among the books to be distributed is “Good Thought," which includes a story beginning in the study hall of the Baal Shem Tov and continuing through different periods and countries. At the end of the parades, children’s gatherings will be held with prizes, raffles, and surprises, during which messages about the joy of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai will be emphasized.

Chairman of Tzivos Hashem, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Aharonov, said: “We are honored to continue the tradition renewed by the Rebbe. The Rebbe’s well-known words state that ‘Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai is present in the parade,’ and from here we call on all children of Israel to take part and participate in local parades, and to come out with positive content, gifts, and prizes."

The custom of going out on Lag BaOmer originates in an ancient tradition, when it was customary to play with bows and arrows. In 1980, the Lubavitcher Rebbe renewed the custom in the form of public parades with the participation of tens of thousands of children around the world.