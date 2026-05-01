The Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit led the first entry of paratrooper forces into southern Lebanon as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

The unit’s drone teams deployed in the Bint Jbeil area alongside traditional intelligence-gathering forces to build a real-time operational picture and close fire loops on Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.

In the initial phase, attack, suicide, and munitions-dropping drones were deployed. These identified 15 armed terrorists, who were quickly targeted and eliminated.

Sgt. R., a drone operator, told the IDF website: "Each one I identified is one less encounter for the forces operating in the area."

In the second phase, the force focused on collapsing suspected sites using heavy-lift drones carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives. The primary mission was the destruction of the "kasabah" area - a densely built-up zone that hindered ground maneuvering and required creative aerial solutions.

The use of drones enabled aerial control and maximum coordination between units, significantly reducing risk to troops.

"It wasn’t possible to send ground forces in there because the density of the area makes movement difficult, so we played a very significant role," Sgt. R. explained. The aerial advantage provided control that would not have been achievable otherwise, allowing the mission to be completed successfully.

According to him, "Each unit’s role stood out in this operation-whether in detection and strikes, raids, or demolitions. Everything worked with maximum synchronization, with minimal risk to our forces thanks to the use of drones."

Toward the end of the operation, a shift was observed in Hezbollah’s tactics, as terrorists began withdrawing from the city and dispersing following targeted ambushes by IDF forces.

Alongside the reconnaissance activity, combat engineers operated in the sector under difficult weather conditions, including in heavy rainfall.

The soldiers shared a moment of relief when they received care packages from Israel, including a letter from a young child thanking them for protecting the country. One soldier even called the number attached to the letter and spoke with the child. “It was truly a sweet and heartwarming moment," the engineering troops recalled.