תיעוד מבינת ג'בייל: המחבלים שפצעו עשרה לוחמים - חוסלו צילום: דובר צה"ל

Overnight, during an operational activity conducted by IDF soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade in Bint Jbeil, the troops encountered a terrorist cell consisting of three operatives who opened fire at them.

During the incident, three IDF soldiers were severely injured, one was moderately injured, and six additional soldiers were lightly injured.

In a rapid response, the soldiers returned fire and eliminated two terrorists and struck the area from which the attack was carried out.

An additional terrorist was identified attempting to flee the area. In a rapid follow-up response, the terrorist was also struck and eliminated.