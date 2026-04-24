IDF soldiers encounter six armed Hezbollah terrorists in Bint Jbeil IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, on Friday identified and eliminated six armed Hezbollah terrorists who operated in Bint Jbeil, south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon.

Following the identification, an exchange of fire began between the terrorists and the soldiers, during which the soldiers eliminated two terrorists.

Subsequently, the soldiers struck the structure from which the terrorists had been operating. In the strike, the four remaining terrorists were eliminated. No IDF injuries were reported.

Targeted strike on structure from which six Hezbollah terrorists were operating IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit noted, “This incident constitutes an additional blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

It added, “The IDF will continue to operate to remove threats to Israeli civilians in the area of the Forward Defense Line."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)