During operational activity of the reserve Paratroopers Brigade in the Shiite Ridge area, IDF soldiers located an anti-tank missile cache in a Hezbollah weapons storage facility. The missiles located were intended to target and harm IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Additionally, soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade and the Yahalom Unit under the command of the 98th Division continue to dismantle structures used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for military purposes in the Stadium neighborhood in Bint Jbeil.

In a separate operation, IDF soldiers of the 8th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, located an underground shaft and Kalashnikov rifles.

Moreover, IDF soldiers of the 769th Brigade located explosive devices that had been planted in a structure and in a vehicle used by Hezbollah for terrorist purposes.

"A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization blatantly violated the ceasefire understandings once again, by launching explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the area of Qantara in southern Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

"The drones detonated adjacent to the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported."