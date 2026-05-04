Federal investigators have uncovered conclusive proof that the suspect charged with attempting to breach the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton, attended by President Donald Trump, was responsible for shooting a Secret Service officer.

Questions had remained about the origin of the round that struck the officer’s protective vest during the April 25 incident , particularly after reports that at least one Secret Service agent returned fire.

US Attorney for Washington Jeanine Pirro addressed the matter on CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday, stating that forensic analysis now clearly identifies the source of the shot.

"We now can establish that a pellet that came from the buckshot from the defendant's Mossberg pump-action shotgun was intertwined with the fiber of the vest of the Secret Service officer," Pirro said.

The suspect, Cole Allen, was swiftly tackled and taken into custody after rushing a security checkpoint while armed with multiple weapons. He has not yet entered a plea.

"It is definitively his bullet, he hit at that Secret Service agent. He was -- had every intention to kill him and anyone who got in his way -- on his way -- to the killing the president of the United States," Pirro told CNN.

Authorities have released security camera footage showing Allen moving through the Washington hotel prior to the attack, along with one view of the confrontation on the floor above the gala venue.

In the released clip, the individual identified as Allen charges through a security checkpoint and raises a firearm toward a Secret Service officer. The officer fires multiple rounds as Allen moves out of frame.

The short video does not show any visible muzzle flash from the shotgun and does not capture the location where Allen was ultimately subdued.

Pirro informed CNN that additional footage, including events following Allen’s dash off camera, will be released at a later stage.