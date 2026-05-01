The Hezbollah terrorist organization is continuing to strengthen its drone and UAV capabilities despite heavy pressure on its supply routes.

According to reports in Hezbollah-affiliated media outlets, a “significant and large" stockpile of explosive and surveillance drones has been accumulated in recent months. This buildup is taking place despite the disruption of the land smuggling route from Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, and the halt of air shipments from Iran.

The organization’s ability to amass thousands of drones is raising concern, especially given that Lebanese authorities have reportedly seized only one truckload of drones since last June. The threat is already exacting a toll: since the renewal of fighting, three IDF soldiers have been killed by explosive drone attacks in southern Lebanon.

The “Intelli Times" intelligence blog revealed new details about a targeted strike carried out about a month ago south of Beirut. The operative killed, Mohammad Shihab, was publicly presented as a respected Lebanese photographer and filmmaker who specialized in drone use for artistic purposes and had even worked with the Lebanese Army.

However, behind this civilian cover was extensive terrorist activity. Shihab was documented in recent months in China, where he acquired expertise and procured drones of the type used by Hezbollah against IDF forces.

He is believed to have been a key figure in the supply chain of civilian drones converted for lethal military use and maintained close ties with Hezbollah operatives.