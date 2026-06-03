נתניהו בישיבת הממשלה הערברועי אברהם/ לע״מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich presented three sweeping government resolutions on Tuesday evening to fortify, develop, and revitalize conflict-zone communities in northern Israel, totaling approximately 13 billion shekels.

These new measures build upon previous government allocations for the north totaling 7 billion shekels, bringing the total state budget earmarked for fortifying and developing the region to approximately 20 billion shekels.

The plans were drafted in coordination with northern municipal leaders to address local needs directly, aiming to close infrastructure gaps and strengthen the socioeconomic resilience of the residents.

The first phase of the plan allocates 150 million shekels for immediate fortification, funding the deployment of roughly 1,800 new portable bomb shelters in public areas and the renovation of about 500 sub-standard public shelters.

The second phase allocates 6.6 billion shekels for long-term fortification. This includes full subsidies for constructing residential secure spaces in ground-level homes within 0 to 9 kilometers of the Lebanese border, along with retroactive compensation for residents who began construction independently. Additionally, this budget will fund fortification for high-density housing units through urban renewal programs and earthquake retrofitting, alongside efforts to streamline regulatory barriers.

The third phase consists of a 5.6-billion-shekel, multi-year strategic five-year plan focused on the rehabilitation and growth of communities within the 0 to 9-kilometer border zone.

At the heart of the resolution is a demographic target to attract 100,000 new residents to the north by 2036 and build roughly 25,000 new housing units by 2031. To meet this goal, 1.7 billion shekels in grants will be awarded to upgrade public buildings and infrastructure. The plan also includes tax benefits for residents and extensive funding for healthcare, transportation, tourism, the local economy, welfare, national security, and higher education.

Notably, only four ministers initially attended the cabinet meeting on the northern rehabilitation plan. The session was initially chaired by Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, with Ministers Ze'ev Elkin, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu in attendance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined the discussion later following public criticism.

Commenting on the plan's approval, Netanyahu stated, "“What the Government approved today are dramatic decisions to strengthen the north. We are talking about the area from the Lebanese border line, nine kilometers south. This is an area that is crying out for development, and it is receiving it, first and foremost, through the strengthening of communities, infrastructure, and housing, as well as through an additional component, fortification. Fortification is an addition to security; it is not the sole component of security, nor is it the foundation of security, but it is an addition to security in the major struggle we are waging against Hezbollah, and we will succeed in it."

He emphasized, "We will also solve the drone problem - the best minds in the people of Israel, in the State of Israel, and also outside the State of Israel, are currently mobilized for this national project. We will solve this problem. We will restore both security and prosperity to the north. People will flock to the north; we are investing very big money here. A little over 13 billion shekels today, in addition to the 7 billion shekels we have already given, meaning 20 billion shekels are going to the communities of the north, and rightfully so. When I say that people will come to the north, I said that about the south as well, and people said: 'Well, those are just words.' Today, the south, which was security-challenged, has tremendous demand, tremendous growth, and a tremendous prosperity, and that is exactly what will happen here as well."

Smotrich welcomed the move, emphasizing the national importance of expanding communities in the region: "We stand alongside the residents of the north with an unprecedented economic safety net. From day one of the war, I emphasized that true victory over our enemies lies in strengthening and doubling the population of this vital region. To deliver on this, I spearheaded the government’s commitment to its residents and development through billions in investments. The resolutions approved today accelerate this momentum via a five-year plan that provides the tools for demographic growth while correcting years of neglect regarding life-saving fortification. I thank the Prime Minister, the ministers for their cooperation, and the Ministry of Finance staff who have worked tirelessly on this throughout the war."

Ze'ev Elkin, the minister responsible for the rehabilitation of the north and the south, concluded: "With the approval of this multi-year plan, we are finalizing the comprehensive government investment framework for the conflict line. This represents an unprecedented investment of over 13 billion shekels, alongside 1 billion shekels under the five-year plan for the Golan and Katzrin. This is the most extensive and comprehensive government investment ever made in this region. Over the past two years, we have drafted and approved a long list of government decisions spanning education, agriculture, water, the economy, settlement, academia, and infrastructure - today's resolution completes this overarching strategic move. Now, our main task is execution and implementation."

He added, "Our true test is not the resolutions themselves, but the tangible changes residents experience on the ground - better education, advanced healthcare, quality employment, new infrastructure, and stronger communities. The goal we have set is clear: to bring 100,000 new residents to the north over the coming decade and turn the region into a hub of growth, innovation, and quality of life. Now is the time to transition from planning to execution, and from vision to reality."

Following the meeting, Wasserlauf stated: "Together with Minister Ze'ev Elkin and the Tnufa Directorate, we passed vital resolutions exceeding 13 billion shekels. The Ministry for the Development of the Negev and Galilee is investing over 600 million shekels through this decision toward growth engines, prosperity, and development in the north. We are rolling up our sleeves and heading out to work on the ground. Together with local municipalities, we will bring hope and good news to this beautiful region."