Troops from the IDF's Alpinist Unit, under the command of the 810th Brigade, completed a targeted operation to destroy Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the Mount Dov area.

During the activity, brigade troops and Yahalom Unit troops located and destroyed several staging positions and missile launch positions used by Hezbollah terrorists.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats posed to Israeli civilians and IDF troops, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon," a military statement warned.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force eliminated five Hezbollah terrorists who were operating in proximity to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, posing an imminent threat.

In addition, in two separate incidents on Wednesday, the Hezbollah terror organization launched a number of explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line.

The drones detonated near IDF soldiers. No injuries were reported.