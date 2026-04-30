The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that on Thursday morning, an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched a surface-to-air missile.

"There is no concern of sensitive information being compromised, and the incident is under investigation," the spokesperson stressed.

Separately, the IDF confirmed that on Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force eliminated five Hezbollah terrorists who were operating in proximity to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, posing an imminent threat.

In addition, in two separate incidents on Wednesday, the Hezbollah terror organization launched a number of explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line.

The drones detonated near IDF soldiers. No injuries were reported.

"These incidents constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terror organization," the IDF warned, stressing that it "will continue to operate to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF troops."