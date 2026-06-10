Minister of Defense Israel Katz declared during the Israel Defense Prize Ceremony on Wednesday that Israel continues to act forcefully against Iran's proxies in the Middle East and stressed that the campaign against Iran was far from over.

"We currently proudly see our heroic soldiers operating deep in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terror organization, which acts on behalf of the Iranian regime, and dealing it heavy blows."

Katz detailed the military action against the terror organization: "Yesterday, the IDF evacuated the Nusierat neighborhood of Tyre and struck the Hezbollah terrorists who were taking cover there. Of course, now, the residents will return to their homes. We continue to strike Hezbollah terrorists everywhere for the security of the northern communities and the State of Israel, and outright deny Iran's threats and attempts to connect the two arenas."

Later in his remarks, Katz addressed Iran directly and warned against coming to early conclusions regarding the end of the conflict. "We must not think that the work is done; the campaign against Iran is far from over."

Katz clarified that Israel is prepared to respond to any Iranian aggression. "If Iran attacks Israel, it will suffer a hard blow as we dealt it a few days ago. The IDF is ready to attack Iran with great intensity."