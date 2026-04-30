The Military Prosecution on Wednesday filed a serious indictment against an IDF officer holding the rank of major, who was arrested several months ago on suspicion of participating in a large-scale smuggling operation from Israel into the Gaza Strip. The charges include aiding the enemy, bribery, serious smuggling, and other related offenses.

The indictment, based on a joint investigation by the ISA, the Military Police Investigations Division, and the Southern District of the Israel Police, outlines a pattern of alleged abuse of authority for personal profit at the expense of national security.

According to the charges, on January 10, 2026, the officer escorted a truck carrying technological and electronic goods, such as mobile phones, routers, batteries, and electric bicycles, worth millions of shekels.

Prosecutors say the scheme involved the officer driving a military vehicle ahead of the truck, which was operated by an Israeli civilian who has also been indicted separately. By falsely presenting the transport as an authorized military operation, the officer allegedly enabled the truck to pass through checkpoints without undergoing standard inspections.

The indictment further states that the officer later facilitated the civilian driver’s entry into the Gaza Strip to complete the delivery. The driver reportedly remained there for several days despite the area being off-limits to Israeli civilians before being extracted by individuals involved in the smuggling network.

According to the prosecution, the officer was fully aware that the equipment was intended for terrorist groups, primarily Hamas, and could be used to enhance their military capabilities in the aftermath of the war. The IDF and ISA said they regard the case as highly serious, citing the combination of personal corruption and significant harm to state security, and reiterated a policy of zero tolerance toward personnel who exploit their positions to assist hostile actors.