The IDF Military Prosecution has submitted an indictment against an officer at the rank of Lieutenant, who served as a deputy company commander, for allegedly smuggling a large quantity of goods from Israel into Gaza.

The officer was charged with the highest level of offenses, including aiding the enemy, taking bribes, and smuggling goods under aggravated circumstances.

The investigation, which was conducted by the Special Investigations Unit of the Military Police, revealed how an officer entrusted with the border crossing's security allegedly became an active partner in a smuggling network for money.

The indictment states that in September 2025, the officer concocted a plot with other elements to smuggle a truck filled with contraband into the enclave. The plan was based on the officer's in-depth knowledge of the crossing's procedures and his authority as a commander on the ground.

On the night of September 19th, the truck reached the area of the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The officer met the truck in a military jeep. He ordered his subordinates to open the crossing under false pretenses and personally escorted the truck into Gaza.

The truck contained tremendous quantities of cellular phones, cigarettes, tobacco, solar panels, electric bikes, and silicone, products of which some could be used for civilian and military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

According to the investigation's findings, the "profit" from the operation was enormous. Shortly after the smuggling was completed, those involved received significant sums of money from the state's enemies. The officer's share of the "deal" amounted to no less than 5 million shekels in cash.