An indictment will soon be filed against one of the individuals involved in the smuggling of goods into the Gaza Strip, according to journalist Avishai Grinzaig’s report on i24NEWS.

According to the report, the total value of the transactions and smuggling amounts to hundreds of millions of shekels.

Grinzaig noted that this is "a serious development in the smuggling case," and that the indictment to be filed "will shake the system." However, he added, "At the moment, it is not possible to provide further details."

"What has been discovered so far," he added, "is just the tip of the iceberg for this despicable phenomenon. The value of the transactions and smuggling is cumulatively in the hundreds of millions."

Last week, it was reported that the security establishment is in the midst of investigating a suspected new smuggling affair with sensitive political and security implications.

According to the report, the security establishment is investigating a suspicion that senior criminal elements worked to bribe foreign elements at the American headquarters in Kiryat Gat, which handles Gaza reconstruction matters, in order to smuggle prohibited goods into the Strip.

The suspicion being examined points to cooperation between Israeli criminals and foreign elements at the American headquarters, with the goal of smuggling goods into Gaza while reaping significant financial profits.

The affair comes about three weeks after indictments were filed in the previous smuggling affair to Gaza, in which 12 people were accused of smuggling goods worth 3.9 million shekels.

According to the indictment in that case, cartons of cigarettes, iPhones, batteries, communication cables, and car spare parts were smuggled into the Strip.