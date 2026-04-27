Stormy weather was seen today (Monday) throughout southern Israel, with footage from the area showing hail alongside significant rainfall in several regions and hail covering the hills north of Arad.

At the same time, officers from the Southern District police deployed extensively and entered a state of special preparedness for the inclement weather. Police emphasized that ongoing situation assessments are being conducted in order to protect public safety and prevent danger to human life.

According to a police update, several major roads were closed to traffic until further notice. Among them, Highway 204 was closed at kilometer 148 in both directions, and Highway 90 was closed from the Nahal David Interchange to the Arava Junction.

Police also reported that Highway 25 was closed from Tzafit Junction to the Arava Junction. A roadblock was set up at Menuha Junction on Highway 90, where officers were directing traffic and rerouting drivers via Highway 13 toward Highway 40.

Police called on drivers to avoid non-essential travel to the affected areas, check road conditions before departure, and follow officers’ instructions on the ground. Travelers heading to or leaving Eilat were advised to use Highway 40 instead.