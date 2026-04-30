Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday that Israel’s political echelon has conveyed to the United States that it is requesting that negotiations with the Lebanese government be limited to a strict two-to-three-week period, with the goal of reaching a final agreement by mid-May.

Jerusalem argues that Hezbollah’s continued attacks - including the launching of attack drones and firing toward IDF forces and northern communities - are “eroding" the chances of reaching an agreement.

The Israeli position holds that the current situation, in which the IDF is operating under severe restrictions, is severely damaging both Israel’s deterrence and the security of its residents.

Accordingly, the American administration has been informed that if the talks do not yield results within the set timeframe, Israel will ask President Donald Trump for a “green light" to return to its original plan, which includes significantly broader offensive operations.

At present, IDF troops in southern Lebanon are operating under significant operational constraints imposed by the political leadership. The military is currently in a “response mode" and is not initiating new offensive actions. In addition, any operation north of the Litani River requires individual approval from the political echelon, and the IDF has almost entirely refrained from carrying out strikes deep inside Lebanon.

The IDF is warning that these restrictions are allowing Hezbollah to recover both psychologically and militarily, while also placing soldiers in the field at greater risk from explosive drones and direct fire.