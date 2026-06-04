Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that implementation of the newly announced ceasefire agreement with Israel could begin within 24 hours once all parties give their final approval.

Speaking with reporters, Aoun stated that Lebanon is still awaiting responses from the relevant parties as well as assurances that the terms of the agreement will be upheld.

"We are waiting for the replies of all concerned parties and guarantees of commitment," Aoun said, adding that "the implementation of the ceasefire could begin within 24 hours of final approval."

Aoun described the latest round of direct talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations in Washington as "very difficult." He revealed that negotiations resumed only after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervened following a suspension of the discussions by Lebanese delegation head Simon Karam.

The Lebanese President said he had been in contact with both international and domestic officials since 2:00 a.m. in an effort to secure the ceasefire.

Referring to the agreement reached in Washington, Aoun called it "the last opportunity," warning that otherwise "each side will have to bear its responsibilities."

He also expressed confidence in US involvement, saying Lebanon is relying on President Donald Trump and his administration to ensure implementation of the agreement. According to Aoun, the current arrangement differs from the November 27, 2024 agreement because it is intended to be a sustainable one.

Addressing the proposed pilot area included in the US-Lebanese-Israeli framework, Aoun said Lebanon suggested that the initial phase include the areas of Western and Eastern Zawtar as well as Beaufort Castle.

He added that Lebanon continues to rely on the American mediator, which he said has demonstrated a firm position throughout the process.