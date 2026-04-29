The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited today (Wednesday) the 36th Division in the area of the town of A-Taybeh in southern Lebanon. Participating in the visit were the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo, the Commanding Officer of the Ground Forces, MG Nadav Lotan, the Division Commander, BG Yiftach Norkin, as well as brigade and battalion commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff conducted an operational situational assessment, received briefings from the division and brigade commanders, issued directives for the continuation of the operation, and spoke with battalion commanders operating in Lebanon.

Later, the Chief of the General Staff met with the Head of the Mevo’ot HaHermon Regional Council, Beni Ben Muvhar.

Chief of Staff Zamir said: “We are in a historic war, and this is a generation of heroism. Battalion and brigade commanders-there has been nothing like it since the 1948 generation. You are conducting exemplary battles, and I salute you. We are operating with a clear understanding of the gravity of this moment."

"Hezbollah draws its strength from Iran. We have struck Iran severely. We have dismantled the majority of the components of Iran’s defense industry-including the factories that produce weapons for Hezbollah," he said. "Regarding threats along our borders-we have changed our approach. We will not allow a terrorist army to exist along our borders. We will not allow them to establish themselves-there is no containment, only determination. We will continue to remove threats wherever they emerge. You are the exemplary generation making this happen."

Zamir stated: "We have achieved everything defined for us by the political echelon regarding the current operation in Iran and Lebanon-and beyond. In doing so, we have created the operational conditions for the processes now being led by the political echelon."

"In Lebanon, the mission assigned to us by the political echelon is to position ourselves along a line that prevents direct fire on the communities. We have achieved this-this is the line we are holding. We may be required to remain on it. We will not tolerate attacks and fire on our communities, and we will not leave until long-term security for the northern communities is ensured," he said.

"We continue operating and are working to deepen our operational achievements and protect our troops. On the front lines, we are not ceasing fire-you will continue to operate, remove direct and indirect threats from the northern communities, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, locate and eliminate terrorists. Any threat, anywhere, to our communities or our troops-including beyond the Forward Defense Line and north of the Litani-will be dismantled. Your mission and duty are to act with operational freedom and eliminate any threat. At this stage, we are not advancing beyond the Forward Defense Line, but we will continue to operate and remove threats freely. The troops on the ground continue to operate, and there are no restrictions on dismantling infrastructure and killing terrorists.

"During the recent Memorial Day and Independence Day events, I experienced the public’s support for us-for you, the troops. I am proud of you. Great appreciation from me and on behalf of the entire people of Israel. Continue to operate and prevail," the Chief of Staff concluded.