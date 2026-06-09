IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited a training exercise on Tuesday together with the Commander of the Ground Forces, MG Nadav Lotan; the Commander of the National Ground Training Center, BG Eliad Moati; the Commander of the 38th Division and Head of the Operations Directorate, BG Sharon Altit; and additional commanders.

The exercises are currently being conducted under the leadership of the National Ground Training Center as part of the training program for battalion and company commanders. The series includes battalion-level exercises aimed at preparing the next generation of commanders for combat.

“The IDF maintained, and continues to maintain, immediate readiness and preparedness to resume operations in Iran," the Chief of Staff declared during the visit.

Referring to the Iranian attacks on Sunday and Monday, he stated that all of the IDF's defensive and offensive capabilities "were on high alert and fully prepared. We intercepted the threats launched at us and struck in Iran swiftly and forcefully."

He added that "the strike we carried out in Iran was a preparation for a much more significant and powerful blow. We are prepared to return and deliver another severe and deep strike against Iran."

"Iran’s attempt to dictate new rules and alter reality will fail. We will continue to operate and deepen the damage inflicted on the Hezbollah terrorist organization while defending the communities of northern Israel. The IDF remains on high alert and will act with determination wherever we identify a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel," Zamir pledged.

Turning to Lebanon, the Chief of Staff said, "IDF troops continue to operate and conduct strikes along the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon. The troops are currently operating in several areas and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, including a significant underground facility in the Beaufort area that Hezbollah used as a firing base and command center for directing combat operations."

Regarding the training exercise, Zamir noted that "during a prolonged multi-front war, command courses serve as a central pillar in strengthening the foundations of the IDF and enable us to maintain the IDF as a professional military guided by high standards, values, and norms."

Addressing the soldiers, he concluded: "You have taken part in combat on a scale unprecedented in the history of the IDF, and you represent a critical component of the IDF’s command structure. Through the leadership and professionalism you demonstrate, you will determine the IDF’s ability to successfully carry out its complex missions. The most important mission now rests before you: to lead soldiers, defeat our enemies in battle, and do so while upholding operational standards and the values of the IDF."