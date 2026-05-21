IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited wounded soldiers today at the Beit Levinstein Rehabilitation Center and the Rambam Health Care Campus, where he met with IDF personnel injured in combat.

During the visit, Zamir emphasized that the Israel Defense Forces continues to operate on all fronts and remains on high alert and fully prepared ahead of the Shavuot holiday.

Zamir toured several hospital departments, spoke with wounded soldiers and their families, and expressed support for the medical staff as well as members of the IDF casualty and rehabilitation system, including Unit RAM 2.

In his remarks, he praised “the strength of the people of Israel" and highlighted the spirit of volunteerism, mutual responsibility, and resilience demonstrated by soldiers, families, and medical teams since the beginning of the war.

At Beit Levinstein, the chief of staff met with Lieutenant Colonel A., commander of Battalion 52, who was wounded in Lebanon. He later visited Rambam Hospital, where he met with Colonel Meir Biderman, commander of the 401st Brigade, along with other wounded personnel, including operational documentation soldier Staff Sergeant Sh., who was injured yesterday in Lebanon.

“The strength and determination that you and your families are showing throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process from these complex combat injuries is inspiring to the entire people of Israel," Zamir told the wounded soldiers.

He added that “even during the Shavuot holiday, the IDF remains on the highest level of alert and continues operating decisively across all sectors, with high readiness and full preparedness for every mission."

Zamir also addressed the commander of the 401st Brigade directly, saying, “The 401st Brigade is strong and has proven time and again that it is unstoppable."

According to Zamir, “All the soldiers are looking forward to your speedy recovery, and now your mission is to regain strength, rehabilitate, and return at full capacity."