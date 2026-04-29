IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," an IDF statement warned.

Last week, the IDF eliminated terrorists transporting munitions in southern Gaza.

"The terrorists were transporting munitions in a manner that posed a threat to the troops. One of the terrorists was eliminated in the strike," the IDF said.

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."