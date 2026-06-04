A new study by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism found that an extensive crowdfunding network operating in Europe has raised more than $9.5 million for Gaza since October 7, 2023, through approximately 45 organizations and campaigns presented as charitable initiatives.

According to the study, each of the identified organizations raised at least $100,000. Seven online campaigns raised more than $1 million each, while four additional campaigns collected between $500,000 and $1 million. The Ministry stated that 23 of the campaigns were identified as having ties to Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

The study examined fundraising activity in several European countries and found that campaigns in the United Kingdom raised more than £11 million through crowdfunding platforms alone. In France, campaigns raised approximately €1.4 million, while campaigns in Spain and the Netherlands generated hundreds of thousands of euros.

Researchers identified what they described as an integrated fundraising infrastructure operating through crowdfunding platforms, organizational websites, bank transfers, payment applications, and cryptocurrencies.

According to the report, there is little distinction between the platforms used by organizations perceived as legitimate and those used by entities with ties to Hamas and other terrorist organizations. The study said this points to a lack of effective filtering mechanisms and highlights the need for tighter oversight of fundraising methods.

The report also found significant gaps in transparency. While donation campaigns and payment methods are generally visible to the public, researchers stated that information regarding the transfer of funds, intermediary entities, and final recipients in Gaza is often unavailable. The study noted that almost no financial details concerning recipient entities were found.

Among the major fundraising channels identified were JustGiving in the United Kingdom, which hosted campaigns ranging from hundreds of thousands of pounds to more than £1.5 million per campaign. HelloAsso in France featured campaigns ranging from tens of thousands of euros to at least €197,000. Additional fundraising activity was identified through Big Give, GoFundMe, GlobalGiving, organizational websites, bank transfers, PayPal, and cryptocurrency transactions.

The Ministry stated that direct fundraising channels, including organizational websites, bank transfers, and PayPal, are estimated to have generated millions of additional dollars beyond the amounts visible on public crowdfunding platforms. Researchers also identified cryptocurrency donations in several cases, although the total scope of such donations remains unclear.

The report distinguishes between direct and indirect ties to terrorist organizations. Direct ties include organizations previously designated as terrorist entities, individuals identified with Hamas, or activities characterized as supporting terrorism. Indirect ties include cooperation with organizations linked to Hamas, transfers of funds to entities identified with the group, or public statements supporting or justifying terrorism.

As part of the study, the Ministry reviewed organizations and individuals operating within charities and NGOs. The supplement to the report cited examples including personnel affiliated with the UK-based Alkhair Foundation and an individual employed by Doctors Without Borders who was later identified by Palestinian Islamic Jihad as a member of the organization.

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said, “This is a security risk that cannot be ignored. European countries, wake up! Funds, even under a humanitarian guise, are liable to reach elements associated with Hamas. Crowdfunding platforms are expected to act firmly and decisively against this phenomenon, and European nations must prevent the flow of funds without sufficient oversight."

Ministry Director General Avi Cohen-Scali said, “This phenomenon is much broader than it appears. Dozens of campaigns, dozens of entities, and over $9.5 million identified just in the visible portion. When funds flow through public channels with only partial transparency and touch entities with ties to Hamas and terrorist organizations, it constitutes a security, political, and economic challenge that requires a systemic response."

According to the Ministry, the study focused on public fundraising efforts and did not examine private donations from wealthy individuals or other non-public channels. Researchers assessed countries appearing on terrorism watchlists used by Israeli security authorities and the US administration, while examining known links to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and related organizations.

The report noted that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are designated terrorist organizations in both the European Union and the United Kingdom, making open fundraising on their behalf prohibited. Researchers said the working assumption is that fundraising intended for such organizations is presented as humanitarian aid. They added that the actual amount raised is likely significantly higher than the figures identified in the study due to fundraising channels that are not publicly visible.