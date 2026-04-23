On Wednesday night, IDF troops under the Southern Command identified several armed Hamas terrorists operating in the northern Gaza Strip, near IDF troops deployed in the area of the Yellow Line in accordance with the agreement.

Following the identification and in order to remove the threat, the terrorists were struck and eliminated from the air.

In an additional incident earlier on Thursday, additional terrorists operating in the southern Gaza Strip were struck.

"The terrorists were transporting munitions in a manner that posed a threat to the troops. One of the terrorists was eliminated in the strike," the IDF said.

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."