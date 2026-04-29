A woman in her 60s was killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle rammed her in the central city of Ramle.

According to initial suspicions, her former partner deliberately hit her with his car. Shortly afterward, he took his own life by jumping from the ninth floor of a building in the city.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medic Matan Mizrahi said: “The pedestrian was lying conscious and suffering from multi-system injuries. We were told she had been hit by a vehicle. We provided medical treatment and evacuated her in serious condition to the hospital in an intensive care ambulance."

Minutes after the report of the incident, MDA teams were called to a nearby building following reports of a man who had jumped from the ninth floor.

Dr. Kobi Schiff and medic Mendi Amitai from MDA’s motorcycle unit said: “We arrived and saw the man lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, apparently after a fall from a significant height. After medical examinations, we were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene."