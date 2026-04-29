חיסול ראש מחלקת המבצעים במודיעין חמאס דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA on Tuesday carried out a strike in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating the terrorist Iyad Ahmed Abd al-Rahman Shambari, Head of the Operations Department in Hamas’ Military Intelligence Headquarters.

In recent years, Shambari was responsible for compiling the operational situational assessment of the entire Gaza Strip.

Shambari was a key figure engaged in gathering intelligence on IDF troops in order to direct and execute attack plans against IDF troops, and posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the area.

Additionally, he took an active part in planning the Hamas terrorist organization’s infiltration during the brutal October 7th massacre.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF concluded.