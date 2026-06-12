IDF: Yesterday (Thursday), in a precise strike in the Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Qasslam Hassan Saleh and Sami Jamil Abu Dalal, two platoon commanders in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, as well as Ubay Mamoun Saleh Farwana, a deputy company commander in the Hamas terrorist organization.

The terrorists had been planning to execute imminent attacks against IDF troops, posed an immediate threat to them, and were eliminated in precise strikes.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.