A new exhibition at the Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Centre (IICC) in Ramat HaSharon features a collection of Hamas items captured during the war, including handwritten notes outlining Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s plans for the October 7 massacre.

Among the exhibits are Sinwar’s personal belongings, including clothing, shoes, and a vest, as well as operational materials recovered by Israeli forces. The IICC, which is staffed by former senior officials from IDF Intelligence, the Shin Bet, and the Mossad, has access to intelligence materials gathered during the conflict.

According to officials at the center, the IDF has collected and is examining more than one million Hamas documents and digital files seized since October 7. IICC CEO Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yuval Halamish said the center is conducting its own long-term analysis of materials received from military intelligence.

The exhibition includes instructions carried by Hamas terrorists during the attack, detailing targets in southern Israel, maps of communities, and assessments of local security positions. Also on display is a collection of religious rulings and fatwas used by Hamas to justify attacks against Israeli civilians.

Additional sections focus on individuals identified in Hamas documents as operatives, including journalists and UNRWA employees allegedly linked to the terrorist organization. Visitors can also view vehicles used during the October 7 assault, including motorcycles and trucks, alongside bullet-damaged cars recovered from the Supernova music festival.

Weapons displayed in the exhibition include arms manufactured in Iran, Russia, North Korea, Egypt, and China, as well as locally produced Hamas weaponry.