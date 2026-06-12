IDF: Overnight (Friday), the IDF struck in the central Gaza Strip and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities containing launchers, mortar shells, RPGs, explosive devices, firearms, and additional military equipment.

The weapons were intended to be used against IDF troops operating in the Yellow Line area and against the civilians of the State of Israel, and were dismantled in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.