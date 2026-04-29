The United States State Department intends to release a limited-edition version of the American passport in honor of the country’s 250th anniversary this July. The redesigned passport will include a portrait of President Donald Trump, according to a department official quoted by CBS News.

The new design will position the president’s portrait and signature over text from the US Declaration of Independence on the interior visa pages. This represents a clear break from previous passport artwork, which typically showcased historical scenes, cultural symbols, and prominent American landmarks.

Once available, the redesigned passports will serve as the standard option at the Washington Passport Agency at no extra cost. Applicants seeking passports through online services or other issuance locations will continue to receive the current standard US passport design.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott addressed the upcoming release. "As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion. These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the US passport among the most secure documents in the world."

Initial reports from Fox News Digital and The Bulwark indicated that roughly 25,000 copies would be produced. A State Department official dismissed that number as "fake news" but declined to provide the exact quantity of commemorative passports planned.

The existing "Next Generation" passport, introduced in 2021, displays illustrations of American landscapes and significant historical events throughout its pages. A previous update in 2007 introduced electronic security measures to deter counterfeiting along with inspirational quotations from past US presidents.

During his second term, President Trump’s name and image have been incorporated into various public initiatives and institutions. These include proposals to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the "Trump-Kennedy Center" and the United States Institute of Peace as the "Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace." The administration has also introduced a "Trump gold card" visa program, offering non-US citizens the opportunity to obtain a visa to live and work in the United States for five million dollars.

The special passport edition forms part of broader efforts to commemorate the nation’s semiquincentennial while highlighting the current administration’s vision for national celebration.